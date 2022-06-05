How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

The Dodgers go for the series win today against the Mets in this huge NL showdown and potential playoff preview.

Going into this series, it feels like we could see these two teams are going to meet deep into the playoffs. The Mets and Dodgers are tied for wins at 35 and both lead their divisions. The Dodgers lead the league with a plus-119 run differential and the Mets are great too at plus-70. The Dodgers, however, have shown they were just a bit better at least based on the first two of this series.

How to Watch: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Get access now!

That was really because of the great start turned in by Tyler Anderson. He threw six scoreless innings, striking out five. That wasn't even the most impressive part as Anderson brought his win total to seven, the most in the NL. If that wasn't enough, though, Anderson extended his scoreless innings streak to 26 as he is enjoying a career renaissance. The Dodgers hit three homers to cruise to the comfortable 6-1 win.

And that was after a 2-0 Los Angeles win in the series opener.

The road doesn't get any easier as Walker Buehler will get the game three start. He will also be going for his seventh win as he currently sits with a 6-1 record and 3.22 ERA. The Mets look to get back in this series by starting David Peterson who has a 2-0 record and a 3.03 ERA.

Will it be enough for the Mets to get back in this series of heavy hitters?

Regional restrictions may apply.