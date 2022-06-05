How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

The Mets look to get even with the Dodgers in the finale of this four-game series on Sunday between two World Series hopefuls.

After winning the first two games of this four-game set against the New York Mets, the Dodgers had a surprisingly off night yesterday. It was more surprising considering that they had Walker Buehler on the mound. Buehler was going for his seventh win of the season which would have tied for the league lead. Instead, he only went two-and-one-thirds innings, giving up five runs and earning just his second loss on the season. The Mets will go for two in a row to split the series today.

How to Watch: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV

The Dodgers had an early 4-1 lead but that's all they could score with the Mets gaining back the lead in the fourth by scoring four of their own in the inning. The MVP of the game was undoubtedly Pete Alonso. He hit two homers, went three-for-five and drove in five runs as the Mets had a relatively easy 9-4 win.

The Dodgers rotation never quits, though, as they are set to start Julio Urias for the series finale. He is 3-5 but has a very respectable 2.89 ERA. The Mets will counter with Trevor Williams, who is 1-3 with a 3.58 ERA. This series has been close so far and is a great preview of a likely postseason showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.