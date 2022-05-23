How to Watch Mets at Giants

The Mets (28-15) are on the road in San Francisco for a three-game series with the Giants (22-18). The Mets are currently leading the NL East and have an eight-game lead over the Phillies and Braves who are tied for second. The Giants are in third in the NL West and are five games behind the Dodgers.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets are coming off of a three-game series against the Rockies where they picked up two wins and one loss. Game one resulted in a 2-0 win while game two was an 11-3 loss. The Mets bounced back to win game three 2-0 yesterday.

San Francisco will be looking to break a four-game losing streak today as it kicks off this series with the Mets. The Giants were swept by the Padres over the weekend, being outscored 20-9 over those three games. The team will need to remedy issues on offense and defense quickly and start picking up wins to move up in the standings.

The Mets will look to David Peterson on the mound today. Peterson is 1-0 on the season with a 1.89 ERA and 16 strikeouts. The Giants will lean on Alex Cobb. Cobb is 3-1 so far this year with a 5.61 ERA and 32 strikeouts. Cobb will definitely need to use this game to improve his stats moving forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.