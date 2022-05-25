How to Watch Mets at Giants

The Mets and Giants are back at it Wednesday afternoon after a wild Tuesday night finish.

The Mets (29-16) and Giants (23-19) square off on Wednesday in the final game of their three-game series after San Francisco came away with a 13-12 win Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Neither team was able to put the game away until Brandon Crawford's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth after New York reclaimed the lead in the top of the frame. San Francisco blew a six-run lead, capped by Francisco Lindor's bases-loaded triple in the eighth that gave the Mets a 10-8 lead.

Trailing 11-8 in the eighth, Joc Pederson hit his third home run of the game for the Giants, tying the game. The contest featured 37 hits, including four for Pederson, who had been 4-for-46 in May prior to his outburst.

On Wednesday, the Mets will recall left-hander Thomas Szapucki to make his first major-league start. At Triple-A Syracuse, the 25-year-old was 0-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in seven starts, striking out 30 in 22 innings.

Szapucki made his big-league debut in relief last June, allowing six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings in a 20-2 loss at Atlanta.

San Francisco will start right-hander Jakob Junis, who has moved into the rotation earlier this month. In five appearances and three starts, Junis is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.013 WHIP in 26.2 innings. He took a no-decision on Friday in a loss to the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings.

