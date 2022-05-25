How to Watch Mets at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Giants are back at it Wednesday afternoon after a wild Tuesday night finish.

The Mets (29-16) and Giants (23-19) square off on Wednesday in the final game of their three-game series after San Francisco came away with a 13-12 win Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither team was able to put the game away until Brandon Crawford's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth after New York reclaimed the lead in the top of the frame. San Francisco blew a six-run lead, capped by Francisco Lindor's bases-loaded triple in the eighth that gave the Mets a 10-8 lead. 

Trailing 11-8 in the eighth, Joc Pederson hit his third home run of the game for the Giants, tying the game. The contest featured 37 hits, including four for Pederson, who had been 4-for-46 in May prior to his outburst.

On Wednesday, the Mets will recall left-hander Thomas Szapucki to make his first major-league start. At Triple-A Syracuse, the 25-year-old was 0-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in seven starts, striking out 30 in 22 innings. 

Szapucki made his big-league debut in relief last June, allowing six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings in a 20-2 loss at Atlanta.

San Francisco will start right-hander Jakob Junis, who has moved into the rotation earlier this month. In five appearances and three starts, Junis is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.013 WHIP in 26.2 innings. He took a no-decision on Friday in a loss to the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18347237
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1003069244h
College Baseball

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Florida State vs. Virginia

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
imago1012009416h (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: San Francisco vs. San Diego

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
imago1012240730h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas46 minutes ago
imago1012234777h
Futbol UEFA Europa Conference League

How to Watch Roma vs. Feyenoord

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_16511766
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 1

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18345381
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy