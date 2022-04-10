How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets will close out their NL East rivalry series against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB season officially underway, fans have been getting an early look at what their favorite teams might be capable of this year. On Sunday, there will be plenty of great matchups for fans to watch. One intriguing game will feature the Mets finishing out their series against the Nationals in Washington D.C.

Ahead of today's game, the Mets have opened up the season with a 3-0 record and are looking for the sweep tonight. New York has looked dominant thus far and isn't looking to change that anytime soon. In their last game, the Mets took home the win by a final score of 5-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Nationals are 0-3 and still looking for their first win of the season. Washington isn't expected to compete for the postseason this year, but the team thinks differently. After losing three straight to the Mets, some revenge would be sweet today.

This is going to be a game worth watching for the fans. An NL East rivalry matchup is always good entertainment. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top today.

