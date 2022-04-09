How to Watch Mets at Nationals

It's not even July Fourth and there were already so many fireworks between the Mets and Nationals in only their second game of the season. The night was supposed to be all about Max Scherzer returning to Washington because he will likely be wearing a Nationals hat when he is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Scherzer pitched well enough to get the win, (the ace went six innings and gave up three runs but that is all Washington scored) but the night became about Francisco Lindor getting beamed.

Soon after the Mets broke the 3-3 tie in the fifth, Lindor was squaring around for a bunt but reliever Steve Cishek threw a fastball right at his head. It knocked the star shortstops helmet off and he was on the ground for some time. Lindor said that he doubted the pitch was intentional but it was the fourth batter hit by a Nationals pitcher in just two games of the new season. The benches and bullpens cleared but eventually, New York went on to win 7-3. You know Game 3 is going to be full of extreme tension.

The Nationals will try for the first win of the season as they start Joan Adon. The righty made his MLB debut in October last year right before the regular season ended. He pitched great going six innings with nine strikeouts which was the most by a debuting starter in 2021. He is only 23 and there is a lot of hope he can become a solid contributor to this staff.

The Mets will start Chris Bassitt who will be making his debut with the Mets. He came over from Oakland who purged most of its roster in the offseason. He had a strong 2021 going 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA. With Scherzer and Bassitt, not everything will come down to the arm of Jacob deGrom for this rotation. This Mets team is going to be scary once again.

