How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a benches-clearing brawl, the New York Mets look to win three in a row against the Washington Nationals.

It's not even July Fourth and there were already so many fireworks between the Mets and  Nationals in only their second game of the season. The night was supposed to be all about Max Scherzer returning to Washington because he will likely be wearing a Nationals hat when he is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Scherzer pitched well enough to get the win, (the ace went six innings and gave up three runs but that is all Washington scored) but the night became about Francisco Lindor getting beamed. 

How to Watch: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Soon after the Mets broke the 3-3 tie in the fifth, Lindor was squaring around for a bunt but reliever Steve Cishek threw a fastball right at his head. It knocked the star shortstops helmet off and he was on the ground for some time. Lindor said that he doubted the pitch was intentional but it was the fourth batter hit by a Nationals pitcher in just two games of the new season. The benches and bullpens cleared but eventually, New York went on to win 7-3. You know Game 3 is going to be full of extreme tension. 

The Nationals will try for the first win of the season as they start Joan Adon. The righty made his MLB debut in October last year right before the regular season ended. He pitched great going six innings with nine strikeouts which was the most by a debuting starter in 2021. He is only 23 and there is a lot of hope he can become a solid contributor to this staff. 

The Mets will start Chris Bassitt who will be making his debut with the Mets. He came over from Oakland who purged most of its roster in the offseason. He had a strong 2021 going 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA. With Scherzer and Bassitt, not everything will come down to the arm of Jacob deGrom for this rotation. This Mets team is going to be scary once again.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) looks out after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Rangers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Stream

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Maple Leafs

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Union Magdalena vs. Patriotas Boyaca

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Arizona Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
TENNESSEE BASEBALL
College Baseball

Missouri vs Tennessee Stream

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) in action against the Minnesota United at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy