How to Watch Mets at Nationals

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets go for their third straight win on Wednesday when they play the second of a three-game series with the Nationals.

The Mets opened their series with the rival Nationals on Monday and came away with a 4-2 comeback win.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, but they broke through for three runs in the top of the inning to take the lead for good. New York added an insurance run in the ninth to secure the victory.

The win was its second straight and fifth in the last seven games to improve to an NL East-best 21-10. The Mets have built an early seven-game lead on the Braves for first place in the division.

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot when they take on the Nationals in the middle game of their series.

The Nationals have been struggling this year as Tuesday's loss was their second in a row and 14th in the last 18 games.

They are now just 10-21 on the season and 11 games back of the Mets in the division.

It has been tough for them this season, but Wednesday, they will send Aaron Sanchez to the mound looking to get back in the win column.

Sanchez has also struggled this year going 1-2 on the season with an 8.56 ERA.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
