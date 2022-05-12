How to Watch Mets at Nationals

The Nationals have a chance to hand the Mets their first series loss of the season on Thursday.

The Mets (21-11) and Nationals (11-21) close out their three-game set at Nationals Park on Thursday, with New York needing a win to remain the only team in MLB to not lose a series this season.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets are the only team above .500 in the NL East and lead the defending World Series champion Braves by six games. Washington is last in the division but beat the Mets 8-3 on Wednesday night, scoring all its runs in the first two innings to improve to 4-12 at home.

Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered for the Nationals, who fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first before jumping on New York starter Tyler Megill, knocking him out with one out in the second inning.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start for the Mets on Thursday. The 29-year-old has made three starts this season and has allowed seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits in 11 innings. He last worked May 5, taking a no-decision in a win at Philadelphia after allowing seven runs in four innings.

Washington will counter with rookie right-hander Joan Adon. In six starts, the 23-year-old has been roughed up fro a 6.99 ERA and 1.659 WHIP in 28.1 innings. He's issued an MLB-high 18 walks, including five in five innings in a loss to the Angels on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.