How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals have a chance to hand the Mets their first series loss of the season on Thursday.

The Mets (21-11) and Nationals (11-21) close out their three-game set at Nationals Park on Thursday, with New York needing a win to remain the only team in MLB to not lose a series this season.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets are the only team above .500 in the NL East and lead the defending World Series champion Braves by six games. Washington is last in the division but beat the Mets 8-3 on Wednesday night, scoring all its runs in the first two innings to improve to 4-12 at home.

Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered for the Nationals, who fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first before jumping on New York starter Tyler Megill, knocking him out with one out in the second inning.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start for the Mets on Thursday. The 29-year-old has made three starts this season and has allowed seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits in 11 innings. He last worked May 5, taking a no-decision in a win at Philadelphia after allowing seven runs in four innings.

Washington will counter with rookie right-hander Joan Adon. In six starts, the 23-year-old has been roughed up fro a 6.99 ERA and 1.659 WHIP in 28.1 innings. He's issued an MLB-high 18 walks, including five in five innings in a loss to the Angels on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

jimmy-butler
SI Guide

Heat, Suns Look for Conference Finals Spots in Game 6

By Kevin Sweeney2 minutes ago
imago1011193815h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Illinois in College Softball

By Adam Childs38 minutes ago
imago0040195617h
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown38 minutes ago
USATSI_15924419
2022 Regions Tradition

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition, First Round

By Phil Watson38 minutes ago
USATSI_18249294
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Phil Watson59 minutes ago
USATSI_18248946
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Twins

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18249872
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
MSU Softball
College Softball

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Softball
College Softball

Penn State vs. Nebraska stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy