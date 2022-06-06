How to Watch Mets at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets, who are atop the National League East standings, continue their West Coast swing in a series opener against the Padres on Monday.

Winners in eight of their last 10 games, the New York Mets have opened up an 8.5 game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves and on Monday kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres return home after taking three of four from the Brewers, including a 6-4 win in extra innings on Sunday.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA) will be on the bump for the Padres today in search of his first win of the 2022 season. Snell missed six weeks with left adductor tightness after his first start of the season and has not made it into the seventh inning in any start since his return on May 18. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner was 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in his first season with the Padres last year.

Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) will start tonight for the Mets looking for his fourth win in as many starts. Carrasco has not made it out of the sixth inning in any of his last three starts, but has not given up more than one run in two of those three. Wednesday against the Nationals, Carrasco threw five innings of shutout ball, striking out five batters and surrendering four hits in a 5-0 win.

The Mets lead MLB in batting average, hits, and RBIs and as a pitching staff have accumulated the third-most strikeouts of any team in baseball (505).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
81nVf15nSuL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere

By Christine Brown41 minutes ago
l-intro-1634591599
entertainment

How to Watch In the Dark Season 4 Premiere

By Christine Brown41 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
thefamilychantel-1563892219
entertainment

How to Watch The Family Chantel Season 4 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
unnamed
entertainment

How to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy