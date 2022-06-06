How to Watch Mets at Padres

The Mets, who are atop the National League East standings, continue their West Coast swing in a series opener against the Padres on Monday.

Winners in eight of their last 10 games, the New York Mets have opened up an 8.5 game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves and on Monday kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres return home after taking three of four from the Brewers, including a 6-4 win in extra innings on Sunday.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA) will be on the bump for the Padres today in search of his first win of the 2022 season. Snell missed six weeks with left adductor tightness after his first start of the season and has not made it into the seventh inning in any start since his return on May 18. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner was 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in his first season with the Padres last year.

Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) will start tonight for the Mets looking for his fourth win in as many starts. Carrasco has not made it out of the sixth inning in any of his last three starts, but has not given up more than one run in two of those three. Wednesday against the Nationals, Carrasco threw five innings of shutout ball, striking out five batters and surrendering four hits in a 5-0 win.

The Mets lead MLB in batting average, hits, and RBIs and as a pitching staff have accumulated the third-most strikeouts of any team in baseball (505).

