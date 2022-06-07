How to Watch Mets at Padres

We got to see how the Mets would match up against the other best team in the National League when they played the Los Angeles Dodgers. Things were looking grim to start the series for the Mets. LA won the first two games fairly handily with New York only scoring one run in both games. They weren't deterred as they won the next two and the final one was in dramatic fashion in extras. They kept that momentum rolling to a victory in the first game of this series against San Diego.

How to Watch: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream New York Mets at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres were coming off an impressive series of their own, getting three of four against the Milwaukee Brewers. New York's offense was just too much in the opener for any of that previous series to translate. The Mets scored six in the last two innings to put the game away at 11-5. They were fueled by the heroics of Eduardo Escobar, who hit for the cycle. Escobar got the most difficult hit, a triple, in the ninth to put an exclamation mark on the victory.

We should be in for a tremendous pitching duel for this second game. Yu Darvish will go for the Padres. Coming in, he is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA. Taijuan Walker will go for the Mets and he continues to build off his career year in 2021 where he made his first All-Star game. Walker is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA to start the season. Buckle up. This one is going to be fun.

Regional restrictions may apply.