How to Watch Mets at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After Eduardo Escobar's amazing cycle, the New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres in game two.

We got to see how the Mets would match up against the other best team in the National League when they played the Los Angeles Dodgers. Things were looking grim to start the series for the Mets. LA won the first two games fairly handily with New York only scoring one run in both games. They weren't deterred as they won the next two and the final one was in dramatic fashion in extras. They kept that momentum rolling to a victory in the first game of this series against San Diego. 

How to Watch: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream New York Mets at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres were coming off an impressive series of their own, getting three of four against the Milwaukee Brewers. New York's offense was just too much in the opener for any of that previous series to translate. The Mets scored six in the last two innings to put the game away at 11-5. They were fueled by the heroics of Eduardo Escobar, who hit for the cycle. Escobar got the most difficult hit, a triple, in the ninth to put an exclamation mark on the victory. 

We should be in for a tremendous pitching duel for this second game. Yu Darvish will go for the Padres. Coming in, he is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA. Taijuan Walker will go for the Mets and he continues to build off his career year in 2021 where he made his first All-Star game. Walker is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA to start the season. Buckle up. This one is going to be fun. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. Angels stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy