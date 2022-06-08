How to Watch Mets at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres battle the Mets in the rubber match of their series on Wednesday night in what should be an exciting MLB showdown.

The Padres bounced back in a big way in the second game of this series against the Mets. After giving up 11 runs in a loss in the first game, the sequel was really never in doubt for San Diego, as it was dominant in blanking the Mets 7-0. 

How to Watch: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can live stream New York Mets at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Yu Darvish pitched masterfully, having one of his best games of the season. He went seven strong innings only giving up two hits. He was throwing a no-hitter into the sixth as those were the only hits the Mets had all night. San Diego got off to an early lead when Jurickson Profar hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. It was all downhill for the Mets from there. 

The Mets have the best record in the National League for a reason so it is more than reasonable to expect them to bounce back tonight. They'll try to do it with Chris Bassitt who is 4-3 on the season with a 3.74 ERA. The Padres are only one-and-one-half games out of first in the NL West behind Los Angeles. They'll try to close that gap by starting Sean Manaea who is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA. 

This should be a very even pitching matchup. 

USATSI_18493070
