How to Watch Mets at Phillies

Mets look to close out season-opening road swing with a win as they face the Phillies on Wednesday.

The Mets (4-2) snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday night, getting 5.1 scoreless innings from Tylor Megill while blanking the Phillies (3-2). The teams close out the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

How to Watch New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Brandon Nimmo hit his first homer of the season in the top of the fifth to give New York a 1-0 lead and Francisco Lindor added an RBI single in the eighth. Megill has pitched 10.1 scoreless innings, striking out 11 and allowing just six hits, in two starts in place of injured Jacob deGrom.

Four Philadelphia pitchers held the Mets to three hits, but its offense couldn't solve Megill and three relievers. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos each had a double and a single for the Phillies, who had just six hits and struck out 12 times.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his second start for New York. He worked six innings, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts, throwing 80 pitches to beat the Nationals on Friday.

Aaron Nola worked into the seventh inning in a win over the Athletics on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches. The veteran right-hander stayed around the zone most of the game, throwing 57 strikes.

Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 on Tuesday but is mired in a slow start, going 2-for-18 with eight strikeouts so far.

