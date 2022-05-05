How to Watch Mets at Phillies

On Thursday in MLB action, the Mets will travel to Philadelphia for an NL East rivalry matchup with the Phillies.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Thursday with quite a few great games to watch. Fans won't have to search hard for a game that will entertain them. One intriguing matchup will feature an NL East rivalry matchup between the Mets and Phillies in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Ahead of todays' game, the Mets have opened up the season with an 18-9 record. New York has looked like the part of a legitimate contender in the National League. However, in their last game, the Mets ended up getting blown out by the Braves by a final score of 9-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Phillies have started off the year with an 11-14 record. Philadelphia has the talent to be a serious threat, but still need to put everything together. Last time out, the Phillies ended up losing to the Rangers by a final score of 2-1.

Both of these teams are extremely talented and should put on a good show today. Fans will want to make sure to tune in for this one. Make sure to watch this matchup to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.