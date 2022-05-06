How to Watch Mets at Phillies

How to Watch New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few good matchups on the schedule. One of those will feature a very intriguing NL East rivalry game. That game will see the Mets taking on the Phillies in Philadelphia.
How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:
Game Date: May 6, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: SportsNet NY
Live stream the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ahead of today's matchup, the Mets have opened up the year with an impressive 19-9 record. At this point in the season, New York looks like a team that could be a very serious contender in the National League. Last time out, the Mets ended up defeating the Phillies in game one of this series by a final score of 8-7.
On the other side of today's matchup, the Phillies are 11-15 on the year. Philadelphia hasn't been great yet, but the talent is there for it to turn things around in a big way. After losing to the Mets in game one of the series, the Phillies would love to get some revenge tonight.
This should be a very entertaining rivalry matchup to watch. These two teams do not like each other very much and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory this evening.
Regional restrictions may apply.