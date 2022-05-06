How to Watch Mets at Phillies

On Friday night in MLB action, the Mets will hit the road to take on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few good matchups on the schedule. One of those will feature a very intriguing NL East rivalry game. That game will see the Mets taking on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Ahead of today's matchup, the Mets have opened up the year with an impressive 19-9 record. At this point in the season, New York looks like a team that could be a very serious contender in the National League. Last time out, the Mets ended up defeating the Phillies in game one of this series by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of today's matchup, the Phillies are 11-15 on the year. Philadelphia hasn't been great yet, but the talent is there for it to turn things around in a big way. After losing to the Mets in game one of the series, the Phillies would love to get some revenge tonight.

This should be a very entertaining rivalry matchup to watch. These two teams do not like each other very much and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory this evening.

