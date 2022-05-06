Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in MLB action, the Mets will hit the road to take on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few good matchups on the schedule. One of those will feature a very intriguing NL East rivalry game. That game will see the Mets taking on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's matchup, the Mets have opened up the year with an impressive 19-9 record. At this point in the season, New York looks like a team that could be a very serious contender in the National League. Last time out, the Mets ended up defeating the Phillies in game one of this series by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of today's matchup, the Phillies are 11-15 on the year. Philadelphia hasn't been great yet, but the talent is there for it to turn things around in a big way. After losing to the Mets in game one of the series, the Phillies would love to get some revenge tonight.

This should be a very entertaining rivalry matchup to watch. These two teams do not like each other very much and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18211356
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies

By Evan Massey33 seconds ago
imago1006651584h
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas33 seconds ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in College Baseball

By Evan Massey33 seconds ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball

By Phil Watson33 seconds ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Red Sox at Mud Hens

By Phil Watson33 seconds ago
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18204731
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011788751h
Formula 1

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix, Practice 2 in Formula 1

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy