How to Watch Mets at Phillies

The Mets and Phillies are set to square off on Sunday afternoon in MLB action.

On the Sunday MLB schedule, there will be plenty of great matchups for the fans to enjoy. No one will have to look too hard to find a game that they want to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Mets traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Prior to today's game, the Mets have gone 19-9 to open up the season. New York is currently looking like a good bet to be a contender in the National League. Last time out, the Mets ended up beating the Phillies by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of this game, the Phillies are 11-15 so far this season. After back-to-back postponed games, Philadelphia will look to get some revenge for its loss in the opener of this series. The Phillies need to string a few wins together to move their way up in the standings.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Add in the fact that these two teams are NL East rivals, and the matchup gets even more interesting. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

