Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Phillies are set to square off on Sunday afternoon in MLB action.

On the Sunday MLB schedule, there will be plenty of great matchups for the fans to enjoy. No one will have to look too hard to find a game that they want to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Mets traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Mets have gone 19-9 to open up the season. New York is currently looking like a good bet to be a contender in the National League. Last time out, the Mets ended up beating the Phillies by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of this game, the Phillies are 11-15 so far this season. After back-to-back postponed games, Philadelphia will look to get some revenge for its loss in the opener of this series. The Phillies need to string a few wins together to move their way up in the standings.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Add in the fact that these two teams are NL East rivals, and the matchup gets even more interesting. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
12:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18211356 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
imago0027450242h
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Ben Macaluso17 minutes ago
USATSI_18058651
PGA Tour

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
USATSI_17021373 (1)
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins Game 4

By Adam Childs47 minutes ago
imago1011847901h
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso47 minutes ago
real madrid basketball
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy