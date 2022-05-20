How to Watch Mets at Rockies

The Mets take on the Rockies starting on Friday, with the weather threatening the action.

With sleet and snow in the forecast in Denver, this opening game of this series between the Mets and Rockies is going to be completely unpredictable. While Coors Field is usually a hitter's paradise, all of that should be thrown out the window when approaching this game.

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Online:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

What we do know is that the Mets are still the best team in the National League as they continued to roll this week. They won three of four in their series against the Cardinals. In their previous game, they won 7-6 in 10 innings. The Mets blew the lead in the ninth and the Cardinals actually scored first in the extra frame with Albert Pujols earning an RBI even though he grounded into a double play.

But Pete Alonso saved the day by hitting a two-run walk-off homer. It was certainly welcomed news after they found out that Max Scherzer will be on the IL for six-to-eight weeks. They're without their other ace Jacob deGrom so it will be interesting to see if they can sustain this tremendous start without them.

The Rockies, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing streak in their last game by beating San Francisco 5-3 when C.J. Cron hit a two-run bomb of his own in the bottom of the eighth. Closer Daniel Bard had blown two previous saves but he was sharp in the ninth to get the victory. The win also ended a 12-game losing streak against the Giants for Colorado. The Rockies will look to get back to .500 tonight.

To do so they will start their best pitcher tonight in German Marquez. He has struggled tremendously though to start the season after he made his first All-Star appearance in 2021. Marquez is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA. Carlos Carrasco goes for the Mets and he has been more than dependable with a 3-1 record and a 3.73 ERA.

