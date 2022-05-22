How to Watch Mets at Rockies

It’ll be three games in two days for the two National League clubs as the Mets and Rockies meet for game No. 3 of their series on Sunday.

Following a doubleheader on Saturday, the Mets and Rockies will wrap up their series this afternoon in Colorado. After splitting the two contests yesterday, the winner of Sunday’s game will take home the series crown.

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live Stream: You can stream New York Mets at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both clubs have been solid to this point in the season and have the talent to make the postseason.

The Mets sit atop the National League East with a record of 27-15. At this point, they’ve got a seven-game lead over the second place team in the division.

After finishing with a losing record last season, New York has put together a stellar start to this season. Offensively, that’s been in large part due to Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

Colorado is just one game below .500 but sits at last in the tough National League West. With that in mind, the Rockies could climb the division standings quickly with how close they are.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockies have won just three. If they truly want to jump in the standings and make a postseason push, things will need to turn around quickly.

The winner of today’s game will claim this quick series. It’ll be a much needed win for whoever comes out on top, as the season continues to unfold for postseason positioning.

Regional restrictions may apply.