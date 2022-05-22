How to Watch Mets at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It’ll be three games in two days for the two National League clubs as the Mets and Rockies meet for game No. 3 of their series on Sunday.

Following a doubleheader on Saturday, the Mets and Rockies will wrap up their series this afternoon in Colorado. After splitting the two contests yesterday, the winner of Sunday’s game will take home the series crown.

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live Stream: You can stream New York Mets at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both clubs have been solid to this point in the season and have the talent to make the postseason.

The Mets sit atop the National League East with a record of 27-15. At this point, they’ve got a seven-game lead over the second place team in the division.

After finishing with a losing record last season, New York has put together a stellar start to this season. Offensively, that’s been in large part due to Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

Colorado is just one game below .500 but sits at last in the tough National League West. With that in mind, the Rockies could climb the division standings quickly with how close they are.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockies have won just three. If they truly want to jump in the standings and make a postseason push, things will need to turn around quickly.

The winner of today’s game will claim this quick series. It’ll be a much needed win for whoever comes out on top, as the season continues to unfold for postseason positioning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18325559
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Nick Crain13 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas13 seconds ago
imago1004763632h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York

By Evan Lazar13 seconds ago
imago1011910859h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy