How to Watch Mets at Angels

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets go for the series win tonight against the Angels in this intriguing inter-league matchup on Saturday night.

There was only a brief reprieve for the Angels after they let go of manager Joe Maddon. The Angels were able to salvage the final game of their four-game series against the Red Sox, ending their 14-game losing streak in the process, which iswasthe longest in franchise history. They were unable to carry that momentum in the first game of this series, though, against the Mets. 

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The visitors earned a 7-3 victory to end a two-game losing streak in another game where the Angels struggled to score consistently. Game one was sitting at 3-2 after the second inning but Los Angeles couldn't get much more rolling afterward. The top of the Mets lineup was where the most production happened last night. Leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo had three RBIs, including a homer, and outfielder Mark Canha also drove in three. 

We are in store for a solid pitching matchup for game two. The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco who is 7-1 with a 3.52 ERA. The Angels will start Michael Lorenzen who is 5-3 with a 3.69 ERA. 

Can the Angels get some kind of streak going with their new manager in the same vein as the Phillies have done? 

