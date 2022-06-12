How to Watch Mets at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Angels play the rubber game of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN in this huge matchup.

The Mets lost for the third time in four games on Saturday when the Angels jumped out to a big lead on them and cruised to an 11-6 victory.

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss comes a day after the Mets won the opener 7-3. The loss now sets up a rubber game on Sunday for the series win and they will get a national audience on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Mets will send Taijuan Walker to the mound looking to get that series win. Walker has been impressive this year, going 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA.

The Mets have lost his last two starts, though, and will be looking to snap that streak on Sunday before they head home to take on the Brewers in a three-game series.

The Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval. He has been good for the Angels this year, going 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA. Los Angeles has won six of his nine starts this year but has dropped the last two.

The Angels are looking to get their second straight win on Sunday for the first time since winning three in a row near the end of May.

