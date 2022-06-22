New York Mets vs. Houston Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets look to tie this series up against the Astros in game two.

These are two of the best teams in baseball and both lead their respective divisions by comfortable margins. Although, Atlanta and Philadelphia have played much better of late to make the NL East race a lot tighter. Everybody else in the AL West is below .500 and far behind the reigning American League champs. The Astros only extended that advantage with a convincing win over the Mets in the first game of this series.

How to Watch New York Mets at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the New York Mets at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Jose Urquidy had an effective start for the Astros going six innings and only giving up one run while striking five batters. Houston led 7-0 at one point, while New York was never really in it. Even though he is dealing with a hand injury, Yordan Alvarez continued to rake, driving in two runs with his 19th homer of the year as the Astros cruised to an 8-2 win. 

The Astros will look to keep their foot on the gas by starting Luis Garcia. The righty is 4-5, but he has a 3.41 ERA. The Mets will look to tie up this series by starting Carlos Carrasco. He has an impressive 8-2 record with a 3.96 ERA. This is going to be a great pitcher's duel for round two. 

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park.
