How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

The Mets are the only team in baseball to win every series and look for a sweep at St. Louis on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

The Mets (14-5) didn't need any late drama Tuesday night to beat the Cardinals (9-7), posting a 3-0 victory to win their sixth consecutive series of the season. New York will look to close out a sweep and a 5-1 road trip on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

It's a getaway day for the Mets and Cards, as New York opens a seven-game homestand against the Phillies on Friday while St. Louis continues a six-game stretch at home when it opens a four-game series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Mets beat the Cardinals in the series opener on Monday by scoring five runs with two outs in the top of the ninth. On Tuesday, an RBI double by James McCann and a run-scoring single from Starling Marte in the third inning held up as Chris Bassitt and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to start for New York on Wednesday. He has a 1.47 ERA and 0.600 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his first three starts with 20 strikeouts. He last worked Thursday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits in 7.2 innings.

Left-hander Steven Matz is set to make his fourth start of the season for St. Louis. He has a 5.27 ERA and 1.610 WHIP in 13.2 innings and has fanned 17. After a rough opener, he's allowed just one run in 10.2 innings over his last two starts and struck out six in five innings at Cincinnati on Friday.

