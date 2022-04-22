How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

On Friday night in MLB action, the Mets will travel to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few great games on the schedule. Fans will not have to look hard to find a good game to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Mets traveling to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Ahead of tonight's game, the Mets have opened up the season with a 10-4 record. At this point in time, New York looks like a team that could make a run this season if the roster stays healthy and plays to its full potential. Last time out, the Mets ended up beating the Giants by a final score of 6-2.

On the other side of this game, the Diamondbacks hold a 5-8 record coming into tonight's game. It seems like another year of more of the same struggles, but Arizona could still turn things around. In their last game, the Diamondbacks beat the Nationals by a final score of 4-3.

While the Mets are favored to win this game, the Diamondbacks aren't going to go down without a fight. It should be an entertaining matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

