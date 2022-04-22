How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in MLB action, the Mets will travel to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few great games on the schedule. Fans will not have to look hard to find a good game to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Mets traveling to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch the New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Mets have opened up the season with a 10-4 record. At this point in time, New York looks like a team that could make a run this season if the roster stays healthy and plays to its full potential. Last time out, the Mets ended up beating the Giants by a final score of 6-2.

On the other side of this game, the Diamondbacks hold a 5-8 record coming into tonight's game. It seems like another year of more of the same struggles, but Arizona could still turn things around. In their last game, the Diamondbacks beat the Nationals by a final score of 4-3.

While the Mets are favored to win this game, the Diamondbacks aren't going to go down without a fight. It should be an entertaining matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18133263
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18127942
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18130354
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy