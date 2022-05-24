Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets took to continue their road mastery on Tuesday against the slumping Giants.

The Mets (29-15) maintained the largest division lead in baseball on Monday, hammering the Giants (22-19) to open a three-game series at San Francisco. New York improved to 4-1 this season against the Giants, who have dropped five. The series continues Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

How to Watch New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

New York holds an eight-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East and has won its last two games and five of six overall. The Mets pounded out 18 hits in a 13-3 romp on Monday night, getting homers from Pete Alonzo, Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha. Alonzo leads the National League with 40 RBIs and shares the league lead with 11 home runs.

San Francisco has given up 23 runs in its last two games and used outfielder Luis González to mop up both games. He hadn't pitched since 2017 at the University of New Mexico.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the bump for New York on Tuesday night. An All-Star with Oakland last season, Bassitt is 4-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 1.089 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts. He was roughed up by the Cardinals in his last start, allowing four runs on nine hits in 6.1 innings in a game the Mets wound up winning 7-6.

Right-hander Logan Webb will try to stop the bleeding for San Francisco. In eight starts, he is 5-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.262 WHIP in 48.1 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings while getting a no-decision at Colorado on Wednesday, the first game of the Giants' current skid.

