New York Mets at Washington Nationals Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Nationals host the Mets on Opening Day as both are looking for bounce-back seasons for 2022.

One of the marquee matchups of the day will be between the Mets and Nationals. The Braves won the NL East last year, a division that took quite a while to iron out. 

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nationals added a surprising big bat in Nelson Cruz to give MVP candidate Juan Soto giant protection in the lineup. They moved on from Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber but should be better than they were in the second half of 2021. The same goes for the Mets, who signed Scherzer in free agency before the lockout. They lost Javy Baez to Detroit, but both New York and Washington will be fighting to the end with the Phillies and Braves in what could be one of the most exciting divisions all season. 

As for this game, the starters will be Tylor Megill for the Mets and Patrick Corbin for the Nationals. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are unavailable for new manager Buck Showalter, and his veteran managing experience will guide them to a much better season alone. Stephen Strasburg is not available for the Nats either, so Corbin got the nod who is looking for a bounce-back season after going 9-16 last year with a 5.82 ERA.

