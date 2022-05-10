Mets vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The NL East will battle it out as the No. 1 Mets take on the No. 4 Nationals today.

The Mets are the best team in the NL East and the entire National League with a 20-10 record. They are on top of their division by at least six games from the No. 2 Braves. They are the No. 3 team in the MLB in batting.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for New York. This season, he is 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA above the team's average.

The Nationals are at the bottom of the NL East with a 10-20 record. They are ten games behind New York in the division. With the Reds and Cubs part of the National League, they ranked near the bottom of the league.

Washington has gone 1-2 in each of its last two series against the Rockies and the Angels.

In the first of three games, Washington will place Patrick Corbin on the mound. He has struggled mightily this year and is 0-5 with 7.16 ERA. The Mets should take this series, but it should be a great NL East battle.

