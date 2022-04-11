How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies

This National League East rivalry kickoff game on Monday between the Phillies and Mets will give fans something to dig into over the three-game series.

The Mets have had a great start to the season, winning three out of the four in their opening four-game series against the Nationals. New York outscored the Nationals 19-8 over four days to head into this series with the Phillies.

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York's biggest win came on Saturday when the team pulled off a 5-0 victory over the Nationals propelled mostly by Pete Alonso's grand slam in the fifth inning. It marked Alonso's first grand slam in his three seasons in MLB.

The Phillies are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Athletics after beating them in the first two games of the series. On Friday, Kyle Schwarber got the Phils going on a solo home run. Philly put another four runs on the board in the third to give the team a five-run lead over the A's. Despite Oakland putting up four in the eighth inning, the Phillies had already done too much for the A's to catch up and they walked away with the 9-5 victory.

With so much talent on both sides and an NL East rivalry, this series should reveal the grit that both teams possess this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.