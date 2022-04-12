How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies

The Mets are looking for a win against the Phillies on Tuesday after giving up a four-run lead in Monday's game.

The Mets (3-2) dropped the first game in this series to the Phillies (3-1) in a National League East rivalry game. It certainly did not look like the Mets were going to lose considering how strong they started.

It seemed as though the Mets were firing on all cylinders right from the start of the game. They were able to pick up three runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Francisco Lindor brought in what would be the Mets' last run of the game in the seventh inning.

While Bryce Harper provided some great defense with a sliding catch in right field in the seventh, what the team really needed was some hits to get the Phillies on the board. That is just what happened in the bottom of the eighth when the Phils rallied from a four-run deficit to go ahead and win the game.

Kyle Schwarber's RBI single got things going, while J.T. Realmuto's two-run homer brought the Phillies within one. Rhys Hoskins fired an RBI double into left field to tie the game. Didi Gregorius brought home the go-ahead run with a double to secure the victory.

