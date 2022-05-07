Mets vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Saturday afternoon in MLB action, the Mets will hit the road for an NL East matchup against the Phillies.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with a few great games on the schedule for Saturday. Even this early in the season, every game is crucial. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on today will feature the Mets traveling to Philadelphia for an NL East rivalry matchup with the Phillies.

How to Watch the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Before today's game, the Mets have started off the season with a sizzling 19-9 record. New York looks like arguably the best team in the National League at this point in the year. Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Mets; he is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA this season.

The Phillies hold an 11-15 record on the other side of this matchup and will give the starting nod to Kyle Gibson, who is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA this season.

These teams are loaded with talent and should be contenders at the end of the year. This is a rivalry matchup, making it a must-watch baseball. Tune in to see who picks up the big-time win today.

