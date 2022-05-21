How to Watch Mets at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Snow postponed this series opener so on Saturday, the Mets and Rockies will play a double-header.

Turns out that if you live pretty close to the Rocky Mountains, sometimes it snows late in May. That's exactly what happened in Denver yesterday where temps got down below freezing. 

How to Watch New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Online:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

You can stream the New York Mets at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for fans, that wasn't conducive to playing the opener between the Rockies and the Mets. Yesterday's game was postponed and will be made up today in the first game of a doubleheader. That game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The second and originally scheduled game will be played at 8:40 p.m. ET.

The snow is scheduled to stop in the morning after dumping for more than 12 hours. Conditions won't warm up for the doubleheader much as the high will reach 46 degrees. There are usually high-scoring affairs at Coors Field but it becomes a completely different ball game in these conditions. Expect a very low-scoring doubleheader today with it warming up a bit for the last game on Sunday. 

It should be a low-scoring game two even though both teams aren't sending up their No. 1 starters. The Rockies will start Austin Gomber who will forever be remembered unfairly or not as the biggest piece Colorado got back from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade. He is 2-3 on the season with a 4.38 ERA. The Mets will start righty Trevor Williams who is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA. He came over to New York in the trade with Javier Baez with the Cubs. 

Let's hope they play two here today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Mets at Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
