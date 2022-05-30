How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins are 12th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The Marlins are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (183 total).
  • The Marlins are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 216 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads the Marlins with 27 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .279.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 44th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has put up a team-high 11 home runs.
  • Soler ranks ninth in home runs and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .271 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .308.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is third in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 39 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 71st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Rays

L 4-0

Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Phillies

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy