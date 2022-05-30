How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Marlins are 12th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- The Marlins are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (183 total).
- The Marlins are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 216 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm leads the Marlins with 27 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .279.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 44th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Jorge Soler has put up a team-high 11 home runs.
- Soler ranks ninth in home runs and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Garrett Cooper is batting .271 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .308.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is third in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 39 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 71st in RBI in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Ryan McMahon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Marlins and Rockies Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Rays
L 4-0
Away
5/25/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
5/27/2022
Braves
L 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
