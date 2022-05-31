Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will look to knock off Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Rockies have an MLB-best .265 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Rockies are third in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 12th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 25th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37).
- In all of MLB, Cron ranks fourth in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
- Including all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 45th in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Ryan McMahon is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 27 while batting .271.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Chisholm is 45th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.
- Soler ranks 10th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.
Rockies and Marlins Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
5/27/2022
Braves
L 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
L 7-1
Away
5/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
31
2022
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)