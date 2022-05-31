Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will look to knock off Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have an MLB-best .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
  • The Rockies are third in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 25th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37).
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks fourth in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 45th in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Ryan McMahon is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 27 while batting .271.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Chisholm is 45th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.
  • Soler ranks 10th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

5/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sun vs. Vegas Aces stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
MV5BNzFhODg0MzYtODMxZS00NTlmLWFiNTctYzc0YzljYjRmYzY5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAwMzM3NDI3._V1_QL75_UY281_CR1,0,190,281_
entertainment

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Dancing with Myself Series Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy