How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will start for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (223 total).
  • The Rockies' .329 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored 184 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has posted a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
  • Blackmon ranks 47th in homers and 69th in RBI so far this season.
  • Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Ryan McMahon is batting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm is batting .271 for Miami with a team-high 27 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Chisholm's home run total ranks 47th and his RBI tally is 30th.
  • Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.
  • Soler is 11th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 43rd in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
New York Rangers shake hands of Carolina Hurricanes
SI Guide

Rangers, Lightning Continue Stanley Cup Chase

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Marlins vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
imago1012386029h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal, Ruud vs. Rune

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

Scotland vs. Ukraine stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown26 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22), Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3), Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28), and Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) celebrate after their game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy