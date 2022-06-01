How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will start for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (223 total).

The Rockies' .329 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored 184 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has posted a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.

Of all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.

Blackmon ranks 47th in homers and 69th in RBI so far this season.

Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.

Ryan McMahon is batting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .271 for Miami with a team-high 27 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Chisholm's home run total ranks 47th and his RBI tally is 30th.

Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.

Soler is 11th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 43rd in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals L 13-7 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Marlins W 7-1 Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home 6/2/2022 Braves - Home 6/3/2022 Braves - Home 6/4/2022 Braves - Home 6/5/2022 Braves - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 5/27/2022 Braves L 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies - Away 6/1/2022 Rockies - Away 6/2/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Giants - Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.