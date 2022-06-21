How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at loanDepot park against Daniel Castano, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The Marlins have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 307 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .324.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with 13 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Chisholm's home runs rank him 22nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 19th.
  • Jorge Soler is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Soler is 32nd in homers and 82nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins' lineup with a .312 batting average.
  • Miguel Rojas has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .233.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .298 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
  • Blackmon has 66 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 29th in RBI this season.
  • Connor Joe has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.359/.394.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Guardians

L 7-5

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

