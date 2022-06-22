How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jon Berti and C.J. Cron.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Marlins are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (297 total).

The Marlins' .311 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 315.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm paces the Marlins with 13 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Chisholm's home runs rank him 24th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .220.

Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI in the majors.

Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .310.

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.303), home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season.

In all of baseball, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Connor Joe is slashing .268/.360/.392 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 55 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Mets L 10-4 Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 6/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Home 6/22/2022 Rockies - Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home 6/26/2022 Mets - Home 6/27/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.