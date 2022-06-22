How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jon Berti and C.J. Cron.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Marlins are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (297 total).
- The Marlins' .311 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
- No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 315.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm paces the Marlins with 13 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
- Chisholm's home runs rank him 24th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
- Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .220.
- Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI in the majors.
- Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .310.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.303), home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season.
- In all of baseball, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Connor Joe is slashing .268/.360/.392 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers has 55 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Marlins and Rockies Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Mets
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
L 3-2
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
W 6-2
Away
6/20/2022
Mets
L 6-0
Away
6/21/2022
Rockies
W 9-8
Home
6/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/26/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
W 8-3
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
L 9-8
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
