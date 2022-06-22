How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jon Berti and C.J. Cron.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Marlins are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (297 total).
  • The Marlins' .311 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 315.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm paces the Marlins with 13 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
  • Chisholm's home runs rank him 24th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .220.
  • Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .310.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.303), home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .268/.360/.392 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 55 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

W 9-8

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

