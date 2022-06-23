How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 304, 4.5 per game.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 319 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm has put up a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 45 runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Chisholm's home runs place him 20th, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
  • Soler is batting .221 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Soler is 27th in homers and 81st in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .300 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .460 on the year.
  • Blackmon ranks 42nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.360/.392.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

W 9-8

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

