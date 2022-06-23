How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 304, 4.5 per game.

The Marlins rank 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 319 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm has put up a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 45 runs.

Among all hitters in baseball, Chisholm's home runs place him 20th, and his RBI tally places him 14th.

Soler is batting .221 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Soler is 27th in homers and 81st in RBI.

Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .313.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .300 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 52 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Blackmon ranks 42nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Connor Joe has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.360/.392.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 6/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Home 6/22/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home 6/26/2022 Mets - Home 6/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/28/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.