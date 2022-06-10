How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and Jazz Chisholm will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (234 total).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored 246 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .299, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 38.

In all of MLB, Alvarez is second in homers and 13th in RBI.

Tucker is hitting .261 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Tucker is 28th in home runs and 20th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .220.

Jose Altuve is hitting .280 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .255.

Chisholm ranks 28th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .472.

Soler is 16th in homers and 50th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Garrett Cooper is batting .319 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 27 runs batted in this season.

Jesus Sanchez has 40 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Giants L 5-1 Home 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away

Regional restrictions apply.