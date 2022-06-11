How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (238 total).
  • The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 253 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Tucker is hitting .261 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tucker is 26th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .219 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is 10th.
  • Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .462.
  • Soler is currently 16th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .315 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 27 runs batted in this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .414 on the year.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Giants

L 5-1

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
