How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (238 total).

The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 253 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.

Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Tucker is hitting .261 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Tucker is 26th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is hitting .219 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is 10th.

Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .462.

Soler is currently 16th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.

Garrett Cooper is batting .315 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 27 runs batted in this season.

Jesus Aguilar has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .414 on the year.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Giants L 5-1 Home 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away

