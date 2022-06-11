How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (238 total).
- The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 253 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
- Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Tucker is hitting .261 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Tucker is 26th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .219 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is 10th.
- Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .462.
- Soler is currently 16th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Garrett Cooper is batting .315 to lead Miami, while adding four homers and 27 runs batted in this season.
- Jesus Aguilar has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .414 on the year.
Astros and Marlins Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
L 7-4
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
L 6-3
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/12/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Giants
L 5-1
Home
6/7/2022
Nationals
W 12-2
Home
6/8/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Nationals
W 7-4
Home
6/10/2022
Astros
W 7-4
Away
6/11/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/13/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/14/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
How To Watch
June
11
2022
Miami Marlins at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)