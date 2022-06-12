How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Jazz Chisholm are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins, who play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .235 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (239 total runs).
  • The Astros' .313 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored 258 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .302.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .261 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 28th in homers in the majors and 21st in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.
  • In all of MLB, Chisholm is 20th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .455.
  • Soler is 20th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.421.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .212 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy