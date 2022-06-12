How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Jazz Chisholm are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins, who play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros' .235 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (239 total runs).

The Astros' .313 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored 258 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .302.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .261 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Tucker ranks 28th in homers in the majors and 21st in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.

In all of MLB, Chisholm is 20th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .455.

Soler is 20th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jesus Aguilar has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.421.

Miguel Rojas is batting .212 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins L 5-1 Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away

