How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 2

The Mets aim to revive their sinking playoff chances as they face the Marlins in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Despite winning a weekend series against the Nationals, the Mets enter Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins on a wave of negative headlines after several New York players directed thumbs-down gestures to their own fans during a win Sunday.

The Mets will look to keep up their weekend success (and perhaps distract from their tiff with their supporters) against the visiting Marlins.

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Miami, though, come into Tuesday's twin bill on a roll after winning four of its last five games.

In Tuesday's nightcap, Trevor Williams will get just his second start with the Mets after they acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline. The Marlins starter is still to be determined.

