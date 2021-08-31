How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 2

August 31, 2021
How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets aim to revive their sinking playoff chances as they face the Marlins in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
Author:

Despite winning a weekend series against the Nationals, the Mets enter Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins on a wave of negative headlines after several New York players directed thumbs-down gestures to their own fans during a win Sunday.

The Mets will look to keep up their weekend success (and perhaps distract from their tiff with their supporters) against the visiting Marlins.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami, though, come into Tuesday's twin bill on a roll after winning four of its last five games.

In Tuesday's nightcap, Trevor Williams will get just his second start with the Mets after they acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline. The Marlins starter is still to be determined.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

