August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the first game of a doubleheader, the Marlins and Mets resume a suspended game from April.
Author:

To kick off Tuesday's doubleheader, the Marlins and Mets will resume a game that was suspended after nine pitches due to inclement weather all the way back on April 11.

More than four months later, the Marlins and Mets will pick up where they left off. They will complete the nine-inning game, and then Tuesday evening will play a seven-inning game to cap a busy day of baseball.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can live stream Miami Marlins at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Marlins' starting pitcher (John Curtiss), starting catcher (Chad Wallach) and their entire starting outfield (Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall) from April 11 have all since been traded or designated for assignment.

Miami will turn to either Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.26 ERA) or Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.63 ERA) to replace Curtiss, while the Mets will start Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.82 ERA).

The Mets are 7.5 games out of first place in the NL East and 6.5 out of the second wild card in the National League, so they will aim for a pair of wins Tuesday to gain ground in the playoff race.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New York Mets Tajuan Walker
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 1

Ashleigh Barty
Tennis

How to Watch the U.S. Open First Round

Paralympics Fencing
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 8

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Dodgers

Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Softball
Other

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Canada Women's Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, Canada vs. Switzerland

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy