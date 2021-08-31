How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 1

In the first game of a doubleheader, the Marlins and Mets resume a suspended game from April.

To kick off Tuesday's doubleheader, the Marlins and Mets will resume a game that was suspended after nine pitches due to inclement weather all the way back on April 11.

More than four months later, the Marlins and Mets will pick up where they left off. They will complete the nine-inning game, and then Tuesday evening will play a seven-inning game to cap a busy day of baseball.

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

The Marlins' starting pitcher (John Curtiss), starting catcher (Chad Wallach) and their entire starting outfield (Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall) from April 11 have all since been traded or designated for assignment.

Miami will turn to either Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.26 ERA) or Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.63 ERA) to replace Curtiss, while the Mets will start Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.82 ERA).

The Mets are 7.5 games out of first place in the NL East and 6.5 out of the second wild card in the National League, so they will aim for a pair of wins Tuesday to gain ground in the playoff race.