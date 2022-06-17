How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha and the New York Mets will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in the first of a four-game series, on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have a league-leading .262 batting average.
  • The Mets score the most runs in baseball (327 total, five per game).
  • The Mets have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 276 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59).
  • Alonso's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 48th in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .324.
  • Starling Marte has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .279.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (13) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .246.
  • In all of the major leagues, Chisholm ranks 17th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Soler has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Soler ranks 25th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 75th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 28 runs.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 54 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

L 10-2

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

W 11-9

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

wghc_about_web_1400x440
entertainment

How to Watch Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
USATSI_18548289
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso36 minutes ago
Magnolia_Network.svg
entertainment

How to Watch Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago0041086115h
CFL Football

How to Watch Blue Bombers at Redblacks

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy