How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha and the New York Mets will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in the first of a four-game series, on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets have a league-leading .262 batting average.

The Mets score the most runs in baseball (327 total, five per game).

The Mets have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored 276 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59).

Alonso's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Lindor ranks 48th in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .324.

Starling Marte has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .279.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (13) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .246.

In all of the major leagues, Chisholm ranks 17th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Soler has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .438 on the year.

Soler ranks 25th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 75th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 28 runs.

Jesus Aguilar has 54 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Home 6/15/2022 Brewers L 10-2 Home 6/16/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away 6/22/2022 Astros - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 6/14/2022 Phillies W 11-9 Away 6/15/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away 6/20/2022 Mets - Away 6/21/2022 Rockies - Home 6/22/2022 Rockies - Home

