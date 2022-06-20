How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Trevor Rogers starting for the Miami Marlins on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets' .261 batting average leads MLB.
- The Mets have the most productive offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (342 total runs).
- The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Marlins have scored 288 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets with 19 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 63.
- Of all batters in the majors, Alonso ranks third in home runs and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .243 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Lindor is 42nd in homers in MLB and fourth in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .326 batting average.
- Starling Marte is batting .278 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 42.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chisholm's home run total ranks 22nd and his RBI tally is 18th.
- Jorge Soler is batting .219 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
- Soler is 32nd in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Garrett Cooper's batting average of .313 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Miguel Rojas has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .349 on the year.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Brewers
L 10-2
Home
6/16/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
6/17/2022
Marlins
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/19/2022
Marlins
L 6-2
Home
6/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/24/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Phillies
W 11-9
Away
6/15/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mets
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
L 3-2
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
W 6-2
Away
6/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Start your free trial today!)