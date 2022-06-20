How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Trevor Rogers starting for the Miami Marlins on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .261 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Mets have the most productive offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (342 total runs).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 288 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets with 19 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 63.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Alonso ranks third in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .243 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lindor is 42nd in homers in MLB and fourth in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .326 batting average.
  • Starling Marte is batting .278 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chisholm's home run total ranks 22nd and his RBI tally is 18th.
  • Jorge Soler is batting .219 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
  • Soler is 32nd in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .313 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Miguel Rojas has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .349 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Brewers

L 10-2

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

W 11-9

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

