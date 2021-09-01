How to Watch Marlins at Mets

September 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets look to make it three in a row against the Marlins after sweeping both games Tuesday.
Author:

The boos turned to cheers real quick on Tuesday as Javier Báez scored the winning run on an error to cap a crazy comeback for the Mets in the first matchup. In a game resumed after it was suspended in the first inning, the Mets came back from a 5-1 deficit in the ninth that ended with Báez scoring all the way from first on a single and an error.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Báez entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and heard boos from the crowd after he had given them the thumbs down in the Mets' last game. The boos didn't last long as the Mets made the improbable comeback. The day got even better when New York won the nightcap 3-1 to pick up two much-needed victories.

The Marlins looked in prime position to continue the Mets' recent struggles but instead gave up three two-out runs in the bottom of the ninth to blow the game. Miami had the Mets down to their last out with nobody on base, but two infield singles sandwiched around a double set up the unlikely ending.

Miami couldn't recover in the evening game and only scored one run in the 3-1 loss. The games marked huge wins for the Mets, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Braves and the red-hot Phillies. New York will look to make it three in a row when it plays the third match of the four-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday.

How To Watch

September
1
2021

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
