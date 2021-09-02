How to Watch Marlins at Mets

After taking two from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, the New York Mets face their divisional rivals again Thursday.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins met Tuesday for a rare double-header, Game 1 of the two-game set being the completion of a nine-game inning and Game 2 being the seven-inning outing.

Unique circumstances aside, New York swept the two-game set from Miami, winning the first game 6-5 and the second 3-1.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

TV: SportsNet NY

The first game was particularly exciting. The Mets, down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth, reeled off five straight runs to take the afternoon matchup.

In true Javy Báez fashion, El Mago put his money where his mouth is and delivered after irking supporters earlier this week by informing them that the players would be booing the fans when the Mets did something well as a form of revenge for the fans booing Mets players during their recent slide down the standings.

Báez first hit an infield RBI single to make the game 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, then followed that up by scoring the winning run after Michael Conforto hit an RBI single which Marlins left fielder Jorge Alfaro misplayed, allowing Báez to score from first and win the game for New York.

New York and Miami close out their series Thursday night, with the Mets listing Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94 ERA) as their probable starter and the Marlins set to go with Zach Thompson (2-6, 3.16 ERA) on the mound to start their outing.

The Mets need to continue reeling off as many wins as possible, as they still sit 5 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first in the NL East and 5 1/2 games back from the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the National League.

