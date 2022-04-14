Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Thursday at loanDepot park. Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound for Miami, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Marlins vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .233 batting average ranked 27th in MLB.
- Last season the Marlins scored the second-fewest runs in baseball (623 total, 3.8 per game).
- Last year the Marlins ranked 29th in the league with a .298 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies had a team batting average of .240 last season, which ranked 18th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies scored 734 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies had an on-base percentage of .318 last season, which ranked 13th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Avisail Garcia finished with a .262 batting average last season and 29 home runs.
- Jesus Aguilar finished with 93 RBI while batting .261 and hitting 22 homers.
- Jorge Soler finished last season with 27 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .223.
- Miguel Rojas posted a .265 average with 48 RBI.
Phillies Impact Players
- Jean Segura is batting .353 this season with two home runs, both tops among Philadelphia hitters.
- In all of baseball, Segura is eighth in home runs and 105th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is a key run producer for Philadelphia with a .278 average and four RBI.
- Overall, Hoskins ranks 36th in home runs and 35th in RBI this season.
- Castellanos leads Philadelphia in RBI with four while batting .261.
- Alec Bohm is batting .600 with an OBP of .667 and a slugging percentage of 1.000 this season.
Marlins and Phillies Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Giants
L 6-5
Away
4/9/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Giants
L 3-2
Away
4/11/2022
Angels
L 6-2
Away
4/12/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
4/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
4/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Athletics
W 4-2
Home
4/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
4/11/2022
Mets
W 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
L 9-6
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
14
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
