How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and Jesus Aguilar will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .243 batting average is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (29 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .220 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 25 (3.6 per game).
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .294 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.
  • Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
  • Jean Segura finished with a .290 average, 14 home runs and 58 RBI last season.
  • Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .310 this season with two home runs, both tops among Miami hitters.
  • Sanchez is 19th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .278.
  • Chisholm is currently 19th in home runs and 15th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joey Wendle has seven hits this season and a slash line of .368/.400/.474.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .280 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

L 9-6

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Angels

L 6-2

Away

4/12/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

4/14/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Home

4/15/2022

Phillies

W 7-1

Home

4/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18100754
MLB

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
