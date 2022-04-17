How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and Jesus Aguilar will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .243 batting average is 10th-best in the league.

The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (29 total runs).

The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .220 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 25 (3.6 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .294 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished with a .290 average, 14 home runs and 58 RBI last season.

Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Sanchez is batting .310 this season with two home runs, both tops among Miami hitters.

Sanchez is 19th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .278.

Chisholm is currently 19th in home runs and 15th in RBI in the big leagues.

Joey Wendle has seven hits this season and a slash line of .368/.400/.474.

Garrett Cooper is batting .280 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 4/13/2022 Mets L 9-6 Home 4/14/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 4/15/2022 Marlins L 7-1 Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away 4/19/2022 Rockies - Away 4/20/2022 Rockies - Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Angels L 6-2 Away 4/12/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 4/14/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Home 4/15/2022 Phillies W 7-1 Home 4/16/2022 Phillies - Home 4/17/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/22/2022 Braves - Away 4/23/2022 Braves - Away

