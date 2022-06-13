How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (289 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 262 (4.5 per game).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

Harper has a team-high batting average of .316 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 45.

Of all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.

Kyle Schwarber has hit a team-best 16 home runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 29th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .251.

In all of MLB, Chisholm ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .446.

Soler is currently 20th in homers and 65th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jesus Aguilar is slashing .248/.303/.413 this season for the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas has collected 36 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .320 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Brewers W 10-0 Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away

