How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (289 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 262 (4.5 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has a team-high batting average of .316 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs rank him 10th, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.
  • Kyle Schwarber has hit a team-best 16 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .251.
  • In all of MLB, Chisholm ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler's 12 home runs are most among Miami batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .446.
  • Soler is currently 20th in homers and 65th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .248/.303/.413 this season for the Marlins.
  • Miguel Rojas has collected 36 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .320 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) scores a run after a double by third baseman Jon Berti (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Phillies

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
SI Guide

Can Stephen Curry Lift the Warriors over the Celtics in Game 5?

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

France vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Denmark vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Iceland vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy