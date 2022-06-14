How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zach Eflin, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .251 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (292 total).

The Phillies are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.5 per game).

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .318.

Harper is 11th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he paces his team with 16 home runs.

Among all MLB batters, Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 31st in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .254.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .246.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chisholm is 21st in homers and 14th in RBI.

Jorge Soler is slugging .442 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 29 runs.

Soler is 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .314 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 27 runs.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away 6/20/2022 Mets - Away

