Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his three run home run with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Rhys Hoskins for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (301 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 275 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .318.
  • Including all major league batters, Harper is eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Kyle Schwarber has put his power on display as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 33rd in RBI.
  • Hoskins is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .258.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (13) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .251.
  • Chisholm's home run total puts him 17th in the big leagues, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
  • Soler has 47 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
  • Overall, Soler ranks 23rd in homers and 69th in RBI this season.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 28 runs.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

W 11-9

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
