How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field at loanDepot park against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Thursday.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (210 total).
  • The Marlins rank eighth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 249.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm has driven in the most runs for the Marlins with 31 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Chisholm ranks 43rd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Jorge Soler has launched a team-high 11 home runs.
  • Soler is 12th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper has put up a team-high batting average of .282.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .255 for San Francisco with a team-high 30 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 60th and his RBI tally ranks 20th.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .593.
  • Pederson is currently 10th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.318/.388.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco in batting average (.295) this season while adding four home runs and 16 RBI.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

